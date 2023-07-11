Columbus PD announces 15th Annual Pistol Match benefitting special olympics

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department (CPD) will host a fundraiser that brings together law enforcement officers and community members for a fun competition while raising money for a great cause.

CPD’s 15th Annual Pistol Match benefitting Georgia Special Olympics will be held July 15 at 10 a.m. at the Police Pistol Range on Cusseta Road.

The upcoming event will feature law enforcement officers displaying their skill and precision. It aims to highlight their commitment to public safety and the positive impact they make on the lives of athletes participating in the Georgia Special Olympics.

Those participating in the Pistol Match will get a chance to display their shooting skills and compete in a well-regulated and secure setting. Expert firearms trainers and range safety officers will closely monitor the competition to maintain top-notch safety standards.

A $25 entry fee is necessary to participate in the Pistol Match. The Georgia Special Olympics, a non-profit organization that supports year-round sports training and athletic competitions for individuals with intellectual disabilities, will receive all proceeds from the event.

For registration details or further information about the Pistol Match, contact Sgt. Angela Florence at 706-225-4101 or Cpl. Paul Moody at 706-225-4104.

