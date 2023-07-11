Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Columbus PD announces 15th Annual Pistol Match benefitting special olympics

(Source: Columbus Consolidated Government)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 3:41 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department (CPD) will host a fundraiser that brings together law enforcement officers and community members for a fun competition while raising money for a great cause.

CPD’s 15th Annual Pistol Match benefitting Georgia Special Olympics will be held July 15 at 10 a.m. at the Police Pistol Range on Cusseta Road.

The upcoming event will feature law enforcement officers displaying their skill and precision. It aims to highlight their commitment to public safety and the positive impact they make on the lives of athletes participating in the Georgia Special Olympics.

Those participating in the Pistol Match will get a chance to display their shooting skills and compete in a well-regulated and secure setting. Expert firearms trainers and range safety officers will closely monitor the competition to maintain top-notch safety standards.

A $25 entry fee is necessary to participate in the Pistol Match. The Georgia Special Olympics, a non-profit organization that supports year-round sports training and athletic competitions for individuals with intellectual disabilities, will receive all proceeds from the event.

For registration details or further information about the Pistol Match, contact Sgt. Angela Florence at 706-225-4101 or Cpl. Paul Moody at 706-225-4104.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coleman-Baker Act goes into effect in Georgia
Coleman-Baker Act goes into effect in Georgia
The Phenix City Police Department is investigating after a 3-year-old was shot near Crawford...
3-year-old injured after allegedly shooting himself near Crawford Rd. in Phenix City
Police do not cross
Man found dead near Georgia Welcome Center in West Point
Sources say the car then hit the JRC Fabrication building.
Car chase involving GSP ends in crash in Columbus
Heavy police presence on Meritas Drive in Columbus
Shooting investigation underway on Meritas Dr. in Columbus, 1 injured

Latest News

Outdoor communion experience to be held at Woodruff Park in Columbus
706 Day block party to be held in Woodruff Park
Phenix City woman raises concerns about missing money orders in mail
Phenix City woman raises concerns about missing money orders in mail
Columbus’ RiverCenter of Performing Arts announces 2023-2024 season
Columbus’ RiverCenter of Performing Arts announces 2023-2024 season
Classic magic filled Green Island Country Club Saturday for the inaugural Fountain City Classic...
Fountain City Classic committee hosts inaugural scholarship luncheon