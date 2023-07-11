Columbus’ RiverCenter of Performing Arts announces 2023-2024 season

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The RiverCenter of Performing Arts announced its 2023-2024 season.

This season includes major concert artists, a world-renowned opera star who was just announced as a Kennedy Center honoree, a collection of national touring Broadway shows that have not been seen before on the RiverCenter stage, and multiple tour start-ups.

The season opens on August 26 with a tour advance of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse - a film screening with live orchestra and lighting effects.

Below is a lineup of the shows:

2023:

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse in Concert—August 26

Forbidden Broadway—September 22

Lightwire Theatre: Adventures of Tortoise & Hare-The Next Generation—October 1 & 2

Stomp —October 22 & 23

The Phantom of the Opera Silent Film with THE WAVE, Ron Carter, organist—October 28

The Four Phantoms in Concert—November 4

Foreigner: The Historic Farewell Tour—November 8

American Ballet Theatre Studio Company—November 12

Mannheim Steamroller Christmas—November 25

Gingerbread Village—November 29-December 19

Christmas with THE WAVE—December 2

2024:

Aquila Theatre: Fahrenheit 451—January 16

Giraffes Can’t Dance—February 13

Celebrate THE WAVE: Metropolis Silent Film, Clark Wilson, organist—February 17

Celebrate THE WAVE: Concert with Ken Double, organist—February 18

Drum Tao—February 22

Come From Away—February 29

Emmet Cahill: Songs of Ireland—March 1

The Official Johnny Cash Concert Experience—March 2

360 Allstars: Urban Circus—March 22

On Your Feet—March 29

Renee Fleming: Music and The Mind Panel Discussion—April 5

Renee Fleming Concert Performance—April 6

Disney Princess: The Concert—April 11

Amy Grant—April 16

Voctave: The Corner of Broadway and Main Street—April 25

Wings Silent Film with THE WAVE—May 4

Pretty Woman—May 15

Single ticket options go on sale July 24, however, there are several season subscriptions available now.

For information on subscription discounts and packages, click HERE.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.