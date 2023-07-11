Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Former Columbus athlete to host youth and community event

Former Columbus athlete to host youth and community event
Former Columbus athlete to host youth and community event(Source: Michael Jones)
By Kelis McGhee
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 9:29 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A youth and community outreach event, “Motion Day,” is set to be hosted at Abundant Life Church on July 22.

The event will be from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. at 6001 Buena Vista Road.

There will be free food, music, giveaways, a car show, and several speakers.

News Leader 9 talked with former Columbus athlete and host of Motion Day, Michael Jones, who told us more details about the event. The full interview is below.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Phenix City Police Department is investigating after a 3-year-old was shot near Crawford...
3-year-old injured after allegedly shooting himself near Crawford Rd. in Phenix City
Coleman-Baker Act goes into effect in Georgia
Coleman-Baker Act goes into effect in Georgia
Police do not cross
Man found dead near Georgia Welcome Center in West Point
Sources say the car then hit the JRC Fabrication building.
Car chase involving GSP ends in crash in Columbus
Heavy police presence on Meritas Drive in Columbus
Shooting investigation underway on Meritas Dr. in Columbus, 1 injured

Latest News

Smiths station structure fire
Fire crews battle structure fire in Smiths Station
Columbus’ city hall building to open soon in Uptown
Columbus’ city hall building to open soon in Uptown
INTERVIEW: Keynote speaker of “I Am Enough” Teen Summit speaks more on Columbus event
INTERVIEW: Keynote speaker of “I Am Enough” Teen Summit speaks more on Columbus event
BizPitch Competition 2022
StartUP Columbus announces third annual BizPitch Competition