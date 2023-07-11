Former Columbus athlete to host youth and community event

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A youth and community outreach event, “Motion Day,” is set to be hosted at Abundant Life Church on July 22.

The event will be from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. at 6001 Buena Vista Road.

There will be free food, music, giveaways, a car show, and several speakers.

News Leader 9 talked with former Columbus athlete and host of Motion Day, Michael Jones, who told us more details about the event. The full interview is below.

