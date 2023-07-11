Fountain City Classic committee hosts inaugural scholarship luncheon

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Fountain City Classic is back for it’s thirty-third year.

The annual classic magic does not only happen during the big football game between Fort Valley State University and Albany State University.

It starts now within the community.

The Fountain City Classic Host Scholarship fund has poured into both Albany State and Fort Valley State universities, as well as high school graduates for thirty years.

New this year, a luncheon to celebrate the class of 2023 as they start their journey for higher learning.

“Your generation can lead the world in unity, love, and care,” says Teddy Reese, Georgia state representative and Albany State graduate.

Classic magic filled Green Island Country Club Saturday for the inaugural Fountain City Classic scholarship luncheon.

$20,000 in scholarship money awarded to ten deserving high school graduates, so they can reach their full potential without the financial burden college can bring.

Four future wildcats and future golden rams received the Fountain City Classic Host Scholarship. Six graduates going to other universities were awarded the Fountain City Classic Community Scholarship.

Representative Reese was the speaker of the luncheon and told recipients to go into their first semester of college, H.O.T.; Humble, Optimistic, and Thankful.

Former Georgia State Representative and chairmen of the Fountain City Classic, Calvin Smyre says the classic is more than a game, it’s a gathering.

“It’s a way for us to come back to invest in our intellectual capitol. That’s the purpose of the Fountain City Classic, is to lift up students in our community,” says Smyre.

“Having this scholarship program where we award scholarships to not only Fort Valley State and Albany State students, but to other students attending other universities as well. This is our way of giving back to the community that has given back to us for the last 32 years,” adds Smyre.

“We all know higher education is expensive, so any amount is just like a stepping stone towards receiving a higher education, so I am thankful for the Fountain City classic giving me the opportunity to take home another scholarship,” says Anyah Johnson, a Spencer High school graduate heading to Eastern Michigan University.

WTVM’s very own James Giles had the pleasure to be the master of ceremonies for the luncheon.

Congratulations to the recipients!

Fountain City Classic Host Scholarship Recipients:

Caitlyn Davison:

George Washington Carver High School graduate heading to Albany State University

Jameelah Bint Abdurrahmaan Watson:

George Washington Carver High School graduate heading to Albany State University

Akirya Robinson:

George Washington Carver High School graduate heading to Fort Valley State University

Keniya Williams:

Peach County High School graduate heading to Fort Valley State University

Fountain City Classic Community Scholarship Recipients:

D’erica Anthony:

George Washington Carver High School graduate heading to the University of Georgia

Lauren Baker:

Columbus High School graduate heading to the University of Georgia, Morehead Honors College

Reagan Bussey:

Columbus High School graduate heading to Alabama A&M University

Kevin Green:

George Washington Carver High School graduate heading to Savannah State University

Anyah Johnson:

William Henry Spencer High School graduate heading to Eastern Michigan University

Mollie Johnson:

Marion County Middle High School graduate heading to the University of Georgia.

