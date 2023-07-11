Hot and mostly dry through mid-week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Drier and hotter weather will start to take shape the next couple days across the Chattahoochee Valley. Rain will be virtually non-existent until at least Thursday.

More sun than clouds on this Wednesday. Hot and mostly dry. Thanks to it being a tad less humid, nothing more than a stray shower or storm is expected later this afternoon until about sunset. Highs will range from 89 to 92 degrees.

Hot and mostly dry through Wednesday. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Passing clouds overnight. Mild and dry with lows in the upper 60s and lower 70s first thing Wednesday. Plenty of sun will heat us up in the 92 to 95 degree range during the afternoon. Humidity will still be somewhat tolerable for July so it won’t feel that much hotter than the air temperature. Rain coverage is at 10% or less.

Higher humidity values are anticipated later in the week; it will feel really sticky. (Source: WTVM Weather)

As we head into Thursday we keep the seasonable heat but also add in an extra sticky factor. That could help trigger a little better chance of some rain and storms. At this point, rain coverage is around 30%. It will also start feeling like 100° again with the added humidity.

Hotter and more humid by Thursday and Friday as the heat index climbs into the triple digits again. (Source: WTVM Weather)

We bump the rain coverage up to 40 or even 50% for the weekend. While it won’t be a washout, we do expect scattered showers and thunderstorms primarily in the afternoon and evenings.

Higher humidity will lead to a better chance of scattered storms by the weekend. (Source: WTVM Weather)

The rain coverage may drop again by mid next week.

Seasonable summer heat stays with us for the foreseeable future. (Source: WTVM Weather)

