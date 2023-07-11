Humidity Builds Back into the Valley Late-Week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - This evening, the Valley will continue to see partly cloudy skies with the majority of the area staying dry. An isolated pop-up shower is possible this evening, but this really doesn’t raise any concern as this will only be a light shower that doesn’t bring much rain coverage. Overnight, the clouds hang around and temperatures cool in the low 70s. The conditions tomorrow are forecasted to be very similar to what the Valley saw today with rain coverage around 10% and highs in the low to mid-90s and the air feeling slightly more humid. Humidity builds back into the forecast on Thursday bringing back the sticky conditions due to a warm front drawing up Gulf moisture. With the increase in the dewpoints and high temperatures remaining at average, the coverage of rain increases to 30% for Thursday and Friday and ranges between 40-50% coverage for the weekend. The rain is not the most concerning factor going into the next few days, but the heat index should raise some eyebrows. The heat index is expected to reach the low 100s Friday into Sunday. Stay with Storm Team 9 for the updates to come for the wet and warm weekend ahead.

