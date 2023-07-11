Jave Apparel, Victory Lap Foundation to host back to school drive in Eufaula

EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVM) - As the school year gets closer, Jave Apparel and The Victory Lap Foundation are doing their part in making sure your kids are back-to-school ready.

The “Race You Back 2 School Drive” is returning to Eufaula this fall.

Honoring racing fanatic, Shawn Patterson, The Victory Lap Foundation will be providing race cars for kids, free food, backpacks and school supply essentials.

All the fun will happen on August 5, starting at 12:00 p.m., located at Old Creek Town - 1198 Lake Drive in Eufaula.

