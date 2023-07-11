Business Break
Opelika police searching for April theft suspect

Opelika police searching for April theft suspect(Source: Opelika Police Dept.)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 11:16 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Opelika Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying an April theft suspect.

On April 30, the Opelika Police Department began investigating a theft of property, second degree.

Officials say the victim reported losing her purse somewhere between the Lowe’s parking lot, located at 1701 Frederick Road, and Longhorn Steak House, located at 2601 Gateway Drive. A short time later, the victim’s credit card was used to purchase two televisions at the Opelika Walmart.

Opelika police searching for April theft suspect(Source: Opelika Police Dept.)

The male suspect is seen on surveillance footage wearing a light colored hat, gray pullover, and black shorts. The suspect left the store in a gray Dodge flatbed truck.

Opelika police searching for April theft suspect(Source: Opelika Police Dept.)

If you have any information on this incident or the identity of the individual, please contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at 334-705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at 334-745-8665.

