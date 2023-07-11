Phenix City All-Stars leave for USSSA Rec League World Series

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Three Phenix City All-Star baseball teams are off to Gulfport, MS. The 12U West team, the 10U team and the 9U team will all play for USSSA Rec League World Series titles this week.

The boys were sent off in style on Monday afternoon at Idle Hour Park.

“We get along well because we’ve been together for a long time. We all know each other and it’s just fun to play with these guys,” said Phenix City 9U outfielder Cameron Lee.

Best of luck to all three teams this week in Mississippi!

