Phenix City woman raises concerns about missing money orders in mail

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - A Phenix City woman says she is fed up after her bill payments are being lost in the mail. The response from the postal service - there’s nothing they can do.

60-year-old Christine Elliott from Phenix City is in a pickle. She says she lives on a fixed income and doesn’t own a computer. Elliott goes into the post office on 9th Avenue in Phenix City to drop her bill payments in the mailbox, which sounds simple enough but she says lately that process is starting to hit her pockets. On three separate occasions, Elliott has had to cancel money orders from the post office before someone could cash them in.

“I can’t pay my bills online, so I get money orders and I go to the post office and I take my mail inside and I mail my bills,” said Elliott. “Nobody likes their money to be messed with. This is the third time the post office has lost my mail.”

It’s not the first time she’s seen this cycle from the same post office. After looking into the issue and asking to speak with the post master, News Leader 9 got a no comment from a supervisor.

A spokesperson for the postal service says they are investigating the issue. Elliot says each time she request a new money order. she has to pay a fee. After speaking with a supervisor, Elliot doesn’t see things getting better anytime soon.

”I got the cable bill and I noticed they didn’t get my payment. I spoke to somebody behind the counter. They said, ‘I’m sorry there’s nothing we can do. I’m so sorry, I’m so sorry.’ So I left and when I got the Verizon bill a double month because they didn’t receive that one I was furious,” said Elliott. “They did this to me about a year ago, two years ago. All she could do was apologize. I can’t be the only one. If I am then someone’s got a vendetta against me.”

News Leader 9 is waiting to hear back from the Postal Service on the results of the investigation. Meanwhile, Elliott says she just wants her mail or anyone else’s to be handled more responsibly.

