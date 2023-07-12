City council votes to allow Columbus officers to take their patrol cars outside state lines

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus City Council approved a plan allowing officers who work across state lines to take their vehicles home.

It’s a move that could help the Columbus Police Department with a challenge they’ve had for some time, the retention of officers, and the change could go into effect as soon as next week.

This wasn’t the first time council members were charged with deciding if officers should be allowed to drive their patrol cars home in Alabama, but on July 11, they voted yes.

Interim Police Chief Stoney Mathis said that decision will boost morale within the department.

“By simply allowing them to take their cars 5, 10 miles into Alabama, that’s going to improve morale,” he said. “It’s not only going to prevent me from loosing more officers, but we’re going to be able to recruit more people from Alabama.”

The chief told council the department is already down one-hundred forty officers.

With the current policy only allowing officers who live within the jurisdiction to take their patrol cars home, this will open the door to maintaining sworn in officers.

Mathis said it’s a risk of constantly loosing personnel to other agencies.

“We run the risk of loosing officers with 5,6,7 years of experience. We are losing 250-350 thousand dollars with every time they walk out the door,” he said.

Risk Management Officer, Lauren Vance, broke down the risk of liability if an officer were to get into an accident across state lines.

“There are some benefits to allow public safety employees into Alabama. We also have to look into some risks, and of the mains ones being our immunity would be waived and our caps would be exposed,” she said.

This means the city could lose its right to sue someone who is at fault for an accident or any other incident causing harm to an officers, and this brought concern from council members.

“I think the very least we can do is assume the risks that they are going to drive their car home and not get in an accident, while they assume the risk of losing their lives everyday,” councilwoman Joanne Colge said.

The final decision was that officers must sign a liability form taking responsibility of anything were to happen in the vehicles in Alabama, and they would also not be allowed to use siren in the state.

