Columbus PD searching for suspect in Family Dollar armed robbery on Forest Rd.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police search for a suspect in an early morning armed robbery.

Officials say a call occurred around 9 a.m., about an hour after the Forest Road Family Dollar opened, regarding the incident.

Police revealed the suspect entered the building, demanding money. It’s unknown if anything was actually taken.

Witnesses say he was wearing a hoodie, mask and one glove.

Anyone with information concerning the identity of the individual should contact authorities.

