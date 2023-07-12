Columbus police searching for missing 15-year-old girl last seen July 7

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department asks for the community’s help in finding a missing 15-year-old.

According to officials, Hayden Drummond was last seen on Friday, July 7, around 10:40 p.m. at the 2000 block of 6th Avenue.

Hayden was wearing a gray hoodie and blue pants, police say.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact 911 or the Columbus Police Department’s Special Victim’s Unit at 706-653-3449.

