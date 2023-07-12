Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Deputies and other certified personnel to receive pay raises in Troup County

Troup County Sheriff's Office logo
Troup County Sheriff's Office logo(Source: Troup County Sheriff's Office)
By Kelis McGhee
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 11:29 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - The Troup County Board of Commissioners agreed to provide pay raises to deputies and detention officers on July 11.

All deputies will receive a $6,000 raise, and jail staff will get a $4,500 raise.

Certified firefighters and certified 911 personnel will receive $6,000 raises as well.

Administrative staff will receive the cost previously budgeted.

The raises will begin in September.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coleman-Baker Act goes into effect in Georgia
Coleman-Baker Act goes into effect in Georgia
Janerio Jones
Violent Columbus armed robber sentenced to over 21 years in federal prison
Smiths station structure fire
Fire crews battle structure fire in Smiths Station
Baby Harlow found safe.
UPDATE: Missing 9-month-old girl found alive, per Parrish Police
Outdoor communion experience to be held at Woodruff Park in Columbus
706 Day block party to be held in Woodruff Park

Latest News

‘He was fast, He was efficient’: Business is booming for Columbus pre-teen mowing lawns for...
‘He was fast, He was efficient’: Business is booming for Columbus pre-teen mowing lawns for school money
‘He was fast, He was efficient’: Business is booming for Columbus pre-teen mowing lawns for...
‘He was fast, He was efficient’: Business is booming for Columbus pre-teen mowing lawns for school money
Muscogee Co. Sheriff’s Office seizes over $500k of illegal drugs, 4 arrested
Muscogee Co. Sheriff’s Office seizes over $500k of illegal drugs, 4 arrested
City council votes to allow Columbus officers to take their patrol cars outside state lines
City council votes to allow Columbus officers to take their patrol cars outside state lines