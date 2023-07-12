Deputies and other certified personnel to receive pay raises in Troup County

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - The Troup County Board of Commissioners agreed to provide pay raises to deputies and detention officers on July 11.

All deputies will receive a $6,000 raise, and jail staff will get a $4,500 raise.

Certified firefighters and certified 911 personnel will receive $6,000 raises as well.

Administrative staff will receive the cost previously budgeted.

The raises will begin in September.

