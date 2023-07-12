Deputies and other certified personnel to receive pay raises in Troup County
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 11:29 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - The Troup County Board of Commissioners agreed to provide pay raises to deputies and detention officers on July 11.
All deputies will receive a $6,000 raise, and jail staff will get a $4,500 raise.
Certified firefighters and certified 911 personnel will receive $6,000 raises as well.
Administrative staff will receive the cost previously budgeted.
The raises will begin in September.
Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.