Humid Builds Back into the Valley to Increase Rain Coverage the Next Few Days

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It has been humid and hot in the Valley today with a few spots feeling like the 100s! A few isolated showers are also developing, and this will continue the rest of the evening, but most of the area will stay dry. The weather pattern switches up going into tomorrow.

The muggy air returns to the Valley as Gulf moisture is being drawn up from a warm front to our west. (WTVM Weather)

Humidity builds back into the forecast tomorrow bringing back the very sticky/muggy conditions due to a warm front drawing up Gulf moisture. Tomorrow starts with partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the mid-70s, but clouds build throughout the day as showers and storms begin to develop in the afternoon/evening as temperatures heat up to the low 90s. Conditions tomorrow will be stormy in a few spots, this will be the best coverage of rain the Valley has seen since Monday morning.

POP PM 5-DAY WTVM (WTVM Weather)

The rainy conditions tomorrow are due to the increase in dewpoints (mugginess), and the warm high temperatures. Since the humidity isn’t going anywhere anytime soon, and temperatures aren’t budging from the low to mid-90s, rainy afternoons/evenings are forecasted for the Valley until Monday. The rain is not the most concerning factor going into the next few days, but the heat index should raise some eyebrows. The heat index is expected to reach the low 100s Friday into Sunday.

Feels Like Temp Bar Graph WTVM (WTVM Weather)

Conditions are anticipated to dry out and heat up going into next week.

9 Day PM WTVM (WTVM Weather)

