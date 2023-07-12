Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Kia to invest over $200M in EV9 production expansion in West Point

Kia plant in Georgia transforms the region
Kia plant in Georgia transforms the region(WTOC)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 3:02 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST POINT, Ga. (WTVM) - Governor Brian P. Kemp announced on July 12 that Kia will invest more than $200 million and create nearly 200 new jobs at its West Point plant.

This investment will accommodate assembly of the company’s highly anticipated all-electric 2024 EV9 three-row SUV. Through this production line transformation, the EV9 will become the fifth model to be assembled at Kia Georgia - joining the Telluride, Sorento and Sportage SUVs, and the K5 mid-size sedan.

“Georgia’s longstanding partnership with Kia has led to generational job creation and growth for the West Point area,” said Governor Brian Kemp. “As a national leader in the automotive industry, I am proud of Kia’s continued impact on the Peach State. As we noted earlier this year, this project will both bring more opportunity to hardworking Georgians and help propel the state toward our goal of becoming the e-mobility capital.”

Earlier this year, Governor Kemp and state lawmakers recognized January 31 as “Kia Day,” commending Kia’s vehicle manufacturing and its impact to the state since making one of the biggest single foreign investments in Georgia’s history with the 2006 announcement that a state-of-the-art vehicle assembly facility would be established in West Point.

EV9 assembly is expected to begin in the second quarter of 2024.

Currently, more than 40 percent of Kia vehicles sold in the U.S. are manufactured in West Point.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coleman-Baker Act goes into effect in Georgia
Coleman-Baker Act goes into effect in Georgia
Baby Harlow found safe.
UPDATE: Missing 9-month-old girl found alive, per Parrish Police
Janerio Jones
Violent Columbus armed robber sentenced to over 21 years in federal prison
Smiths station structure fire
Fire crews battle structure fire in Smiths Station
Outdoor communion experience to be held at Woodruff Park in Columbus
706 Day block party to be held in Woodruff Park

Latest News

Interview: Dr. Thomas J. Valente speaks about men's mental health and the GeneSight test
‘Operation Southern Slow Down:’ Georgia and Alabama to participate in annual traffic campaign
‘Operation Southern Slow Down:’ Georgia and Alabama to participate in annual traffic campaign
Heavy law enforcement presence near 6th Ave. in Columbus
Heavy law enforcement presence near 6th Ave. in Columbus
Troup County Sheriff's Office logo
Deputies and other certified personnel to receive pay raises in Troup County