Kia to invest over $200M in EV9 production expansion in West Point

WEST POINT, Ga. (WTVM) - Governor Brian P. Kemp announced on July 12 that Kia will invest more than $200 million and create nearly 200 new jobs at its West Point plant.

This investment will accommodate assembly of the company’s highly anticipated all-electric 2024 EV9 three-row SUV. Through this production line transformation, the EV9 will become the fifth model to be assembled at Kia Georgia - joining the Telluride, Sorento and Sportage SUVs, and the K5 mid-size sedan.

“Georgia’s longstanding partnership with Kia has led to generational job creation and growth for the West Point area,” said Governor Brian Kemp. “As a national leader in the automotive industry, I am proud of Kia’s continued impact on the Peach State. As we noted earlier this year, this project will both bring more opportunity to hardworking Georgians and help propel the state toward our goal of becoming the e-mobility capital.”

Earlier this year, Governor Kemp and state lawmakers recognized January 31 as “Kia Day,” commending Kia’s vehicle manufacturing and its impact to the state since making one of the biggest single foreign investments in Georgia’s history with the 2006 announcement that a state-of-the-art vehicle assembly facility would be established in West Point.

EV9 assembly is expected to begin in the second quarter of 2024.

Currently, more than 40 percent of Kia vehicles sold in the U.S. are manufactured in West Point.

