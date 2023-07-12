Local 12-year-old wins big at All American Youth Barrel Race

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Seeing horses from a car window or at a local fair is common. For, Wesley Kate Crocker she sees them everyday.

She’s an upcoming 7th grader at Lee Scott Academy who loves history, math, and of course horses. Wesley Kate and Ranger, recently won the All American Youth Barrel Race in the 4-D division. She said she went into the event just wanting to have fun.

“We made it to the finals through the first round and when we ran at finals, I went in there and I was like ‘we’re going to do good, this is a good feeling, I think this is going to be great,’” she explained. “Well, then when I came out, I saw the 15.409 and I pointed at it, and I was like ‘that matches perfectly with the leading time.’”

Ranger was a gift from her trainer, Reagan Ivey, who has been teaching lessons with Wesley Kate for 4 years. She says she was surprised to see how fast the two became a team.

“I didn’t think they’d be ready to enter all the stuff they’ve been entering,” she said. “But they went on, and I’m like, ‘Oh Lord, that’s a lot of pressure on them two’ and they handled it greatly.”

However, her grandfather says this wasn’t her biggest accomplishment.

“Wesley Kate was diagnosed with leukemia at three years old, and she’s been cancer-free for 6-7 years. So, we’re proud of that.”

Next on Wesley Kate’s agenda, the Youth & Teen World Championships which runs July 22-29.

“That’s a long week for them, a lot of running and standing around,” she said. “So, I just take it easy on him and practice a little here and there, then we’re good to go.”

If you’re interested in training with Reagan Ivy, you can find her Facebook here.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.