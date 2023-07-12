Muscogee Co. Sheriff’s Office seizes over $500k of illegal drugs, 4 arrested

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office seized over half a million dollars of illegal drugs during several search warrants that resulted in four arrests.

MCSO gang investigators confirmed all subjects, but one, are validated gang members. The following items were seized as a result of the search warrants:

6.6 ounces of Methamphetamine (with an estimated street value of $18,710.00)

10.4 ounces of Cocaine (with an estimated street value of $29,483.00)

119.39 Pounds of Marijuana (with an estimated street value of $541,543.00)

7 handguns

1 Mini Draco rifle

$34,869.57

The sheriff’s office collected over $588,000 worth of illegal drugs.

Muscogee Co. Sheriff’s Office seizes over $500k of illegal drugs (Chelsey Brooks | Source: Muscogee Co. Sheriff's Office)

The following individuals were arrested and charged with the following:

Marquez Rutherford: Trafficking Cocaine Trafficking Methamphetamine Trafficking Marijuana Possession of a Firearm During Commission of a Crime Possession of Firearm by a Convicted Felon Possession of Drug Related Objects

Fernando Brown: Trafficking Cocaine Trafficking Methamphetamine Trafficking Marijuana Possession of Firearm During commission of a Crime Possession of Firearm by a Convicted Felon Possession of Drug Related Objects

Jacorrius Brown: Trafficking Cocaine Trafficking Methamphetamine Trafficking Marijuana Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime Possession of Drug Related Objects

Hykeem Lomax: Trafficking Cocaine Trafficking Methamphetamine Trafficking Marijuana Possession of a Firearm during Commission of a Crime Possession of Drug Related Objects



This investigation remains ongoing and additional charges are pending. All individuals were transported to the Muscogee County Jail without incident.

