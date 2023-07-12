Business Break
Muscogee Co. Sheriff’s Office seizes over $500k of illegal drugs, 4 arrested(Source: Muscogee Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 9:34 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office seized over half a million dollars of illegal drugs during several search warrants that resulted in four arrests.

MCSO gang investigators confirmed all subjects, but one, are validated gang members. The following items were seized as a result of the search warrants:

  • 6.6 ounces of Methamphetamine (with an estimated street value of $18,710.00)
  • 10.4 ounces of Cocaine (with an estimated street value of $29,483.00)
  • 119.39 Pounds of Marijuana (with an estimated street value of $541,543.00)
  • 7 handguns
  • 1 Mini Draco rifle
  • $34,869.57

The sheriff’s office collected over $588,000 worth of illegal drugs.

Muscogee Co. Sheriff’s Office seizes over $500k of illegal drugs(Chelsey Brooks | Source: Muscogee Co. Sheriff's Office)

The following individuals were arrested and charged with the following:

  • Marquez Rutherford:
    • Trafficking Cocaine
    • Trafficking Methamphetamine
    • Trafficking Marijuana
    • Possession of a Firearm During Commission of a Crime
    • Possession of Firearm by a Convicted Felon
    • Possession of Drug Related Objects
  • Fernando Brown:
    • Trafficking Cocaine
    • Trafficking Methamphetamine
    • Trafficking Marijuana
    • Possession of Firearm During commission of a Crime
    • Possession of Firearm by a Convicted Felon
    • Possession of Drug Related Objects
  • Jacorrius Brown:
    • Trafficking Cocaine
    • Trafficking Methamphetamine
    • Trafficking Marijuana
    • Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime
    • Possession of Drug Related Objects
  • Hykeem Lomax:
    • Trafficking Cocaine
    • Trafficking Methamphetamine
    • Trafficking Marijuana
    • Possession of a Firearm during Commission of a Crime
    • Possession of Drug Related Objects

This investigation remains ongoing and additional charges are pending. All individuals were transported to the Muscogee County Jail without incident.

