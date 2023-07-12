‘Operation Southern Slow Down:’ Georgia and Alabama to participate in annual traffic campaign

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Georgia and Alabama will participate in the seventh annual “Operation Southern Slow Down.”

The agencies participating include the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, Georgia Governor’s Office of Highway Safety, ADECA Law Enforcement and Traffic Safety Division, Georgia State Patrol, and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

According to federal crash data, speed was a factor in 21 percent of all traffic deaths in Georgia and 28 percent of all traffic deaths in Alabama in 2021.

Therefore, the two states are participating to eliminate traffic deaths caused by speeding and reckless driving by educating about the dangers of speeding and enforcing traffic laws and speed.

The campaign will kickoff Monday, July 17 at 10 a.m. until July 23.

On July 17, each participating state will host news conferences at the same time.

For the remainder of the week, there will be enforcement on the interstate and major highways.

In addition, three more southeastern states will also participate in the campaign. Those states include Tennessee, South Carolina and Florida.

