Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Typical summer heat; Rain chances start to climb after Wednesday

Tyler’s forecast
Hot and muggy Wednesday with a few storms. Rain chances increase more starting Thursday.
By Tyler Allender
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 7:27 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We are kicking off a typical July weather pattern with highs mostly in the 90s each day. As humidity rises, so does the chance of showers and storms starting Thursday.

The heat index will peak in the triple digits by Friday.
The heat index will peak in the triple digits by Friday.(Source: WTVM Weather)

We’ll have a mix of sun and clouds on this Wednesday. It will be hot and muggy with a few isolated storms possible from mid afternoon into the evening. Still, coverage won’t be very high. Temperatures max out between 92 and 95 degrees.

Hot and muggy Wednesday with a 20% chance of PM storms.
Hot and muggy Wednesday with a 20% chance of PM storms.(Source: WTVM Weather)

Partly cloudy overnight with lows in the low to mid 70s early Thursday. It will be partly to mostly cloudy during the day Thursday. There is a better chance of some extra showers and storms starting around midday. Rain coverage is forecast to be around 40 to maybe 50%. Highs will generally be in the low 90s. A few of the stormier spots could stay in the upper 80s.

Rain coverage will likely be around 30-50% from Thursday through at least Sunday.
Rain coverage will likely be around 30-50% from Thursday through at least Sunday.(Source: WTVM Weather)

Friday and Saturday look pretty similar with a daily chance of some showers and storms. That doesn’t mean you will see rain where you live every day! Sunday may feature our best rain coverage in the next 9 days at around 50-60%, but a washout still isn’t expected at this point. Highs climb into at least the low 90s.

While the weekend will be somewhat unsettled at times, it won't be a washout.
While the weekend will be somewhat unsettled at times, it won't be a washout.(Source: WTVM Weather)

Things are trending hotter and drier by mid next week with highs in the mid to upper 90s. Rain coverage looks pretty low by then.

The chance for showers and storms starts to go up later this week through early next week.
The chance for showers and storms starts to go up later this week through early next week.(Source: WTVM Weather)

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coleman-Baker Act goes into effect in Georgia
Coleman-Baker Act goes into effect in Georgia
Janerio Jones
Violent Columbus armed robber sentenced to over 21 years in federal prison
Smiths station structure fire
Fire crews battle structure fire in Smiths Station
Baby Harlow found safe.
UPDATE: Missing 9-month-old girl found alive, per Parrish Police
Outdoor communion experience to be held at Woodruff Park in Columbus
706 Day block party to be held in Woodruff Park

Latest News

Wednesday Morning Weather on the Go
Tuesday Evening Weather On the Go
3-Day Forecast PM WTVM
Humidity Builds Back into the Valley Late-Week
Hot and mostly dry through Wednesday.
Hot and mostly dry through mid-week