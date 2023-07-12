Typical summer heat; Rain chances start to climb after Wednesday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We are kicking off a typical July weather pattern with highs mostly in the 90s each day. As humidity rises, so does the chance of showers and storms starting Thursday.

The heat index will peak in the triple digits by Friday. (Source: WTVM Weather)

We’ll have a mix of sun and clouds on this Wednesday. It will be hot and muggy with a few isolated storms possible from mid afternoon into the evening. Still, coverage won’t be very high. Temperatures max out between 92 and 95 degrees.

Hot and muggy Wednesday with a 20% chance of PM storms. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Partly cloudy overnight with lows in the low to mid 70s early Thursday. It will be partly to mostly cloudy during the day Thursday. There is a better chance of some extra showers and storms starting around midday. Rain coverage is forecast to be around 40 to maybe 50%. Highs will generally be in the low 90s. A few of the stormier spots could stay in the upper 80s.

Rain coverage will likely be around 30-50% from Thursday through at least Sunday. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Friday and Saturday look pretty similar with a daily chance of some showers and storms. That doesn’t mean you will see rain where you live every day! Sunday may feature our best rain coverage in the next 9 days at around 50-60%, but a washout still isn’t expected at this point. Highs climb into at least the low 90s.

While the weekend will be somewhat unsettled at times, it won't be a washout. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Things are trending hotter and drier by mid next week with highs in the mid to upper 90s. Rain coverage looks pretty low by then.

The chance for showers and storms starts to go up later this week through early next week. (Source: WTVM Weather)

