American Red Cross set to host blood drive in Troup County

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - For those looking to make a difference donating blood, look no further.

Troup County is partnering with the American Red Cross for a blood drive tomorrow.

The blood drive will take place from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the Troup County Government Center on 100 Ridley Avenue.

According to the Red Cross, every two seconds, someone in the U.S. needs blood. One blood donation can help save the lives of up to three people.

Walk-ins are welcome, but you can also schedule an appointment online.

