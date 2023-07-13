Columbus man, Phenix City woman convicted for role in east Ala. drug trafficking bust

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - A Columbus man and Phenix City woman have been convicted for their role in an East Alabama drug trafficking bust.

According to court officials, 38-year-old Tremayne Franklin faces up to life in prison for his involvement, while 27-year-old Kahlia Nichelle Washington faces anywhere between five to 40 years.

Recent court records and presented evidence show that in 2020, the DEA initiated an investigation into a suspected drug trafficking operation. The investigation ultimately uncovered that another Columbus man, 30-year-old Justin Garrett, was providing methamphetamine and cocaine to Franklin and others for resale.

It was also revealed that Franklin would often store and sell the illegal drugs in a “stash house” in Phenix City. Washington assisted in its operations by contacting Franklin when customers arrived.

Garrett has since pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess methamphetamine with intent to distribute on June 22 and has a sentencing scheduled for Oct. 5. He also faces life in prison.

The additional five defendants involved in the operation are as follows,

On June 22, 2023, Xavier Toombs, 35, a resident of Phenix City, Alabama, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess methamphetamine with intent to distribute and is facing a maximum sentence of life in prison.

Also, on June 22, 2023, Ryan Brown, 33, another resident of Phenix City, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and is facing a maximum sentence of life in prison.

On June 23, 2023, Torrez Jenkins, 28, a resident of Jonesboro, Georgia, was sentenced to 64 months in prison for conspiracy to possess methamphetamine with intent to distribute. He pleaded guilty to the charge on March 6, 2023.

On June 27, 2023, Lorenzo Miles, 34, a resident of Columbus, Georgia, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess methamphetamine with intent to distribute and is facing a maximum sentence of life in prison.

On June 28, 2023, Khourtney Jakeith Brown, 34, another resident of Phenix City, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess methamphetamine with intent to distribute and is facing a maximum sentence of life in prison.

Franklin and Washington’s sentencing date has yet to be determined.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.