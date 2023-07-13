Business Break
Columbus mayor speaks about recent $600K reverse discrimination lawsuit

(Source: Columbus Consolidated Government)
By Katrice Nolan
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 11:13 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson spoke out after a recent settlement between the city and two officers.

This money comes after council members went into an executive session after Tuesday’s council meeting, agreeing to a settlement in a reserve discrimination case. Now, the city has to pay hundreds of thousands of dollars to those officers.

The city has to pay out $600,000 to Officer Ralph Dowe and Tony Litle. The two filed the suit back in March of last year for what boiled down to “reverse discrimination.” The announcement of a resolution was read aloud by City Attorney Clifton Faye, awarding the officers.

Both the officers said they believed former Police Chief Freddie Blackmon overlooked them for promotions within the department. Henderson told News Leader 9 this settlement involved months of negotiations.

“The settlement was reached after over six months of work from attorneys on both sides.”

Henderson was asked if he felt the lawsuit led to Blackmon’s resignation and said, “I can’t answer that. I really don’t have basis on which to draw an answer from.”

News Leader 9 reached out to all those involved in the lawsuit and Henderson was the only one who made himself available. According to the lawsuit claim, the two officers desired positions to be on the department’s command staff.

The mayor says that he is glad the litigation is over and the department can move forward.

“From my personal perspective, I’m just glad it’s over. I think it gives us th opportunity to support our police department the way we always have and try to make sure Columbus is a safe place to live.”

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

