Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Columbus Police search for suspect involved in Church’s Chicken armed robbery on 18th Street

Churches Armed Robbery
Churches Armed Robbery(Source: WTVM)
By Kelis McGhee
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 2:42 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is searching for a suspect involved in an armed robbery on July 13.

The robbery took place at the Churches Chicken on the 400 block of 18th Street.

Officials said the suspect entered the business dressed in all black, presented weapon, and took cash.

No injuries were reported, and anyone with information should contact the authorities.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy law enforcement presence near 6th Ave. in Columbus
Heavy law enforcement presence near 6th Ave. in Columbus
Muscogee Co. Sheriff’s Office seizes over $500k of illegal drugs, 4 arrested
Muscogee Co. Sheriff’s Office seizes over $500k of illegal drugs, 4 arrested
‘He was fast, He was efficient’: Business is booming for Columbus pre-teen mowing lawns for...
‘He was fast, He was efficient’: Business is booming for Columbus pre-teen mowing lawns for school money
Hayden Drummond
Columbus police searching for missing 15-year-old girl last seen July 7
Family Dollar
Columbus PD searching for suspect in Family Dollar armed robbery on Forest Rd.

Latest News

LIST: Back to school dates for Chattahoochee Valley
LIST: Back to school dates for Chattahoochee Valley
Southeastern Conference
SEC extends Commissioner Greg Sankey through 2028
Muscogee Co. Sheriff’s Office seizes over $500k of illegal drugs, 4 arrested
Muscogee Co. Sheriff’s Office seizes over $500k of illegal drugs, 4 arrested
Kia to invest over $200M in EV9 production expansion in West Point