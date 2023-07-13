Columbus Police search for suspect involved in Church’s Chicken armed robbery on 18th Street

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is searching for a suspect involved in an armed robbery on July 13.

The robbery took place at the Churches Chicken on the 400 block of 18th Street.

Officials said the suspect entered the business dressed in all black, presented weapon, and took cash.

No injuries were reported, and anyone with information should contact the authorities.

