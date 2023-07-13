Business Break
Columbus Tech's new mascot to be revealed in annual Back to School Bash

Columbus Tech’s new mascot to be revealed in annual Back to School Bash
(Source: Columbus Technical College)
By Kelis McGhee
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 10:56 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Technical College will reveal their new mascot for the first time in their annual back to school community party on July 29.

“We’re thrilled to share this teaser with our loyal community,” said Tara Askew, CTC Vice President of Student Affairs and Communications. “The response and anticipation have been overwhelming, and we can’t wait for everyone to see the full reveal.”

The event will be from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the Robert L. Wright Building lawn.

The building is located at 4600 River Road Columbus, GA 31904 and admission is free.

During the event, there will be food, music, games, and the new mascot reveal. Local students will also receive a free book bag filled with school supplies.

