Deadline approaching to submit an appeal for your property tax assessment

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The deadline to file an appeal for your property tax assessment in Muscogee County is Friday, July 14.

Notice of assessments were mailed out on May 30th, giving those eligible 45 days to appeal.

If you are a property owner in Muscogee County who disagrees with the value placed on your property tax assessment, Muscogee County Chief Tax Appraiser, Suzanne Widenhouse, said the best thing to do is file an appeal.

“We’re happy to take a look at it and see whether or not it’s the correct value, is there a mistake on our part, do we have something wrong about the property, do we have you down for three bathrooms and you have one. Those kind of things,” she said.

You can file an appeal by mail.

“They have to have a counter stamp from the post office indicating that it was mailed by the July 14 deadline,” Widenhouse said.

You can also appeal in person at the tax assessors office, or for the first time this year, online.

The five step online application is user friendly.

“They will be able to search for their property. They can search either by their name or their address or if they have their parcel number from their notice of assessment. There’s also a spot where they can click on it and it gives them a description of the different types of appeals,” said Widenhouse.

There are several ways to appeal. Board of equalization, arbitration, hearing officer or directly to superior court.

The most common option, the board of equalization.

“The easiest method for somebody to appeal is to select board of equalization because there is no cost to them.

The board of tax assessors work on appeals in the order they come in, and Widenhouse said there a a lot of appeals this year.

“Anytime you do a re-evaluation, you always receive more appeals. It’s just the nature of the shock to people’s systems when they see their values going up,” she said.

The applications will close at 5 p.m. on Friday, July 14.

“What we really don’t want to see is somebody walking in our door on Monday having what we would consider a legitimate reason to appeal, and they didn’t because we can’t change that deadline,” Widenhouse said.

