Department of Juvenile Justice to host career fair in Muscogee County

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice is hosting a career fair Thursday, July 13.

The fair will be from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. in Muscogee County.

It will be held at the Aaron Cohn Regional Detention Center at 7700 Chattsworth Road Midland, GA 31820.

Some of the job positions available include, juvenile correctional officers, detention counselors, teachers, mental health providers, and general support staff. Each position includes benefits such as 401k and paid holiday.

If you want to apply for an open position, you are asked to bring you social security card, driver’s license, and proof of your high school diploma.

