Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Expert advice on how to answer common online security questions

2023 is shaping up to be a record year for data breaches
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — Through the first half of the year, the Identity Theft Resource Center (ITRC) has tracked nearly 1,400 data compromises, higher than the total compromises reported every year between 2005 and 2020 except for 2017.

Adam Levin, longtime consumer advocate and cohost of the podcast “What the Hack,” said one piece of data often compromised in breaches are personal answers to security questions.

The problem with common security questions like, “What’s your maiden name?” or “The name of your favorite pet,” is they can become a liability when your data is leaked online.

“You don’t need to be truthful with the answer to your security question, because it’s not as if you’re being interviewed for a security clearance,” Levin explained.

Levin said all that a particular app, website or company cares about when asking security questions is that the original answer is given when asked the question in the future.

He suggested users treat security question answers the same as passwords: use unique answers for every site visited.

Levin shared other tips to keep personal data safe online:

  • Change passwords regularly
  • Use different passwords for every account
  • Create strong passwords or use a password manager program
  • Never use “password” or other easily guessable phrases as passwords

Consumers can check to see if their accounts have been breached by going to Have I Been Pwnd. Simply enter your information and the site will report if it has been exposed.

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has further advice for how to protect personal data online.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy law enforcement presence near 6th Ave. in Columbus
Heavy law enforcement presence near 6th Ave. in Columbus
Muscogee Co. Sheriff’s Office seizes over $500k of illegal drugs, 4 arrested
Muscogee Co. Sheriff’s Office seizes over $500k of illegal drugs, 4 arrested
‘He was fast, He was efficient’: Business is booming for Columbus pre-teen mowing lawns for...
‘He was fast, He was efficient’: Business is booming for Columbus pre-teen mowing lawns for school money
Hayden Drummond
Columbus police searching for missing 15-year-old girl last seen July 7
Deadly early morning fire kills two in Russell County
Deadly early morning fire kills two in Ladonia

Latest News

Hallmark announces it will host a Christmas-themed cruise from Miami to the Bahamas in November...
Holiday special: Hallmark Channel announces first-ever ‘Countdown to Christmas’ cruise
FILE - Lina Khan, the nominee for Commissioner of the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), speaks...
House Republicans interrogate FTC’s Khan over regulation of Big Tech
Storm clouds pass over downtown Chicago and the Bronzeville neighborhood of the city heading...
Illinois surveys storm damage after tornadoes hit Chicago area
Columbus man, Phenix City woman convicted for role in east Ala. drug trafficking bust
Dylan Mulvaney arrives at the 76th annual Tony Awards on Sunday, June 11, 2023, at the United...
Dylan Mulvaney says she fled the US to ‘feel safe’ after Bud Light backlash