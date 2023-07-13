Harris County School District set to host ‘One Stop Shop’ community resources fair

HAMILTON, Ga. (WTVM) -The Harris County School District is preparing for its “One Stop Shop” community resources fair slated for July 29.

The fair is set for Saturday, July 29 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Harris County Community Center located at 7509 Hwy, 116.

The public is invited to this event and it is free of charge.

“We invite all Harris County families to take advantage of this ‘One Stop Shop’ event,” shared Shelia Baker, HCSD assistant superintendent of support services. “We will issue free school supplies, physicals and screenings will be conducted, and parents will have opportunities to ask questions and sign up for various programs with the school district and others. It is our hope that students will be fully prepared to start school, and parents and guardians will be ahead of the game before the first day of school, which is August 8. There will also be bouncy houses and food trucks; therefore, we invite everyone to come out and join us on July 29.”

Families will have the opportunity to:

Enroll into the HCSD School-based Telehealth Program in partnership with Mercer Medicine Harris County

Have a Sports Physical conducted (could be a minimum cost, students should bring required school forms/paperwork for physicals)

﻿﻿Have Hearing, Vision and Dental screenings conducted by Harris County Department of Public Health

Complete School Meal Applications

Chat with representatives from the HCSD and community partners/agencies

Chat with health professionals about the variety of services and options for medical coverage

Receive free school supplies

Food trucks will be onsite for purchases and bouncy houses for children to enjoy.

