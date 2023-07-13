Business Break
Hot and sticky with the daily chance of storms returning

Tyler’s forecast
Showers and storms will start popping up in more spots Thursday and Friday.
By Tyler Allender
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 7:23 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After a break from having too many showers and storms this week, that is beginning to change with all this humidity. It is pretty typical for July though.

Plenty of sun early on this Thursday before clouds build during the afternoon. Hot and muggy with highs between 90 and 92 degrees, but with the humidity it will feel like the upper 90s and lower 100s. Rain coverage is forecast to be near 40% during the afternoon and early evening.

A better chance of showers and storms returns to the valley starting Thursday.
A better chance of showers and storms returns to the valley starting Thursday.(Source: WTVM Weather)

Mostly cloudy overnight with maybe an isolated shower or two. Lows in the low to mid 70s Friday morning. As a whole, Friday looks pretty similar to Thursday. Random spots of showers and storms with coverage again around 40%. While there could be a few showers in the morning, the highest coverage is expected to be during the afternoon and early evening. Highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s, feeling hotter with the humidity.

Feels like temperatures will be in the upper 90s and lower 100s Thursday and Friday.
Feels like temperatures will be in the upper 90s and lower 100s Thursday and Friday.(Source: WTVM Weather)

You’ll run into a decent chance of scattered showers and storms over the weekend. Chances are you’ll have to dodge rain at least one of the two weekend days. While it won’t be a washout, you’ll want to have some inside plans to fall back on just in case. Rain coverage is expected to be around 50 or 60%. Highs will be in the low 90s.

The rain coverage sneaks up a little bit more Saturday and Sunday. Have some inside plans ready...
The rain coverage sneaks up a little bit more Saturday and Sunday. Have some inside plans ready just in case.(Source: WTVM Weather)

Monday looks to be our transition day with a few less storms starting to show up. I think starting Tuesday and Wednesday of next week, we are trending hotter and drier. Daytime highs are expected to top out in the mid to upper 90s with limited opportunities for rain overall at this point.

Trending hotter and drier next week.
Trending hotter and drier next week.(Source: WTVM Weather)

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

