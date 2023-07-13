Hot and sticky with the daily chance of storms returning
Tyler’s forecast
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After a break from having too many showers and storms this week, that is beginning to change with all this humidity. It is pretty typical for July though.
Plenty of sun early on this Thursday before clouds build during the afternoon. Hot and muggy with highs between 90 and 92 degrees, but with the humidity it will feel like the upper 90s and lower 100s. Rain coverage is forecast to be near 40% during the afternoon and early evening.
Mostly cloudy overnight with maybe an isolated shower or two. Lows in the low to mid 70s Friday morning. As a whole, Friday looks pretty similar to Thursday. Random spots of showers and storms with coverage again around 40%. While there could be a few showers in the morning, the highest coverage is expected to be during the afternoon and early evening. Highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s, feeling hotter with the humidity.
You’ll run into a decent chance of scattered showers and storms over the weekend. Chances are you’ll have to dodge rain at least one of the two weekend days. While it won’t be a washout, you’ll want to have some inside plans to fall back on just in case. Rain coverage is expected to be around 50 or 60%. Highs will be in the low 90s.
Monday looks to be our transition day with a few less storms starting to show up. I think starting Tuesday and Wednesday of next week, we are trending hotter and drier. Daytime highs are expected to top out in the mid to upper 90s with limited opportunities for rain overall at this point.
Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.