How A Columbus Lion Roared Through Adversity

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The name “DeAndre Brown” probably rings a bell for some. He’s a defensive end for the Columbus Lions, but how did he get here?

Brown was the top ranked high school recruit out of Ocean Springs, Mississippi. In 2008, he landed a starting receiver spot on the Southern Mississippi Eagles roster. He broke numerous records his freshman year and still holds the record for most touchdowns scored in a single game. However, at the end of the season, Brown endured a leg injury during the New Orleans Bowl game against Troy.

“As soon as I got on the stretcher, the doctors whispered in my ear, ‘you’re perfectly fine, it’s a clean break and we’ll get you into surgery,’” he said. “They rushed me into surgery and the next day they had me walking out of the hospital, so they gave me a lot of confidence and I knew I was going to be alright.”

He wondered the next time he would step on a football field again.

“We thought I would be out for a year at first, just the look of it, but after talking to the doctors and going through rehab, I was ready after 6 months,” he explained.

Brown’s family is very well known in Mississippi athletics. He says coming from a family of athletes helped him in recovery.

“They didn’t baby me,” he said. “They kept me on a tight schedule, so I didn’t have any time to sit there and think about the injury or go into a depressive state or anything like that.”

Head Coach Chris McKinney says he was playing receiver the same year Brown was at Southern Miss. Coach McKinney started playing arena football in 2004 and retired in 2011. He says he can relate to Brown and his injury.

“I heard about what happened in the bowl game, and from one wide receiver to another in college, that’s just devastating,” Coach said. “That’s why I can feel his pain when he hurt his knee. For us wide receivers, or anyone in football, that’s the one injury we don’t want. And we also don’t wish it on any other person.”

Coach says the most amazing part of it all was what Brown accomplished shortly after his injury.

“How he’s developed his game from being a wide receiver to a star defensive end, that’s what I think is even more amazing,” he said. “How he’s overcome that and he still went to play with the Eagles. But it was hard with a metal leg that he has now. It’s amazing that he’s still playing at such a high level. That’s just the man that he is.

Coach McKinney took on his coaching role in September. He says Brown is an “extension” of himself in the locker rooms and on the field.

“He always shows up to workouts. He’s one of the biggest vocal leaders and shows you what he can do everyday. He’s one of the main guys on the team to keep everyone straight. You need guys like him on a team.”

After Brown’s time in the NFL, he started playing indoor football with the Knoxville Nighthawks.

“I actually played my first game in here against the Columbus Lions,” Brown said. “

So, it’s all kind of come around; it’s crazy I started my career here and I’ll probably end it here.”

Brown finished the regular season with 4.5 sacks and 10 total tackles. And like he said, he’s not finished.

“I’ve been here the last 5 years and I’m not going anywhere. Depending on this championship game and how we go next year, I’m all for it if they have me again. I’m ready for year 6, 7 if we can go that far.”

