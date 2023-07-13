Business Break
Jamie Foxx finds lost purse, returns it to owner

Jamie Foxx, 55, was hospitalized in April due to an unspecified medical emergency.
Jamie Foxx, 55, was hospitalized in April due to an unspecified medical emergency.
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 12:39 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CHICAGO (Gray News/TMX) – Actor Jamie Foxx was recently captured on video returning a woman’s lost purse in Chicago.

A video shared Monday on Instagram shows Foxx stepping back into a vehicle after interacting with a group of women in a pedicab in Chicago. The women can be heard saying, “Thank you, Jamie,” after he returned a lost purse to one of the women.

“Mom lost her bag in Chicago today Jamie fox [sic] found it and brought it to her and he said he feels good,” the video’s caption reads.

Foxx, 55, was hospitalized in April due to an unspecified medical emergency. “Appreciate all the love!!! Feeling blessed,” Foxx wrote on Instagram in early May.

Foxx’s next film, a comedy mystery titled “They Cloned Tyrone,” will be released on Netflix on July 21.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

