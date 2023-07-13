Lawmakers introducing new legislation to decrease maternal death rate

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The number of women who die giving birth in the U.S. has doubled in the last two decades.

New legislation is being introduced in hopes of cutting down on the alarming number of woman who die during childbirth in this country.

A recent study found that number doubled between 1999 and 2019, with most deaths being among Black women.

“Hey Langston. we’ve been waiting on you buddy. Gah lee,” says

Kira Johnson holding her second son, Langston, after a schedule C-section in 2016. After 10 hours of bleeding internally, Kira passed away at Cedar Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles. Her husband Charles says Kira was failed in every possible way.

“The greatest failure of them all was the failure of inhumanity and the inability with the staff at Cedar Sinai to see her, validate her pain, and address our concerns and give her the same respect dignity that they would to their mother, their sisters, and their children,” says Charles.

Kira leaves behind Charles, Charles the 5th, and Langston. Charles says Kira was exceptionally healthy.

“Sunshine personified. I’m talking about a women who raced cars, ran marathons, and she really challenged me in every aspect of my life,” says Charles.

“What is the most precious moment, shouldn’t become the most painful,” says U.S. Senator Raphael Warnock/ (D) Georgia.

U.S. Senator Raphael Warnock is especially concerned about maternal mortality rates because his home state of Georgia is among the worst in the nation when it comes to the health of pregnant women, specifically Black women.

According to the Georgia Department of Public Health, Black women in Georgia accounted for 56 percent of the state’s maternal deaths.

“89 percent of those deaths were preventable and so the Kira Johnson Act addresses this issue head on by supporting community based organizations that are already focused on this issue, while at the same time, providing data transparency with the kind of information. We need to address this in a more intelligent and surgical way,” says U.S. Senator Raphael Warnock/ (D) Georgia.

Senator Warnock and Senator Alex Padilla of California are re-introducing the Kira Johnson Act to work towards eradicating the maternal mortality crisis.

“Although we can’t bring her back, it’s important we do everything we can to make sure other moms go home to their babies,” says Charles.

Charles says if he could talk to Kira right now, he would say:

“You’re changing the world, you’re absolutely changing the world,” says Charles.

Georgia ranks as one of the worst states for maternal mortality and maternal care access. 35 percent of counties in Georgia have very limited or no maternty healhcare services.

In 2020, Alabama had the third-highest Maternal Mortality Rate in the nation.

