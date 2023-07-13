Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Leadership Columbus now accepting applications

By Tiffany Maddox
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 10:07 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - If you want to get involved to make a change in the community, and live or work in the Fountain City - listen up. The Greater Columbus Chamber of Commerce has a way for you to help.

The Chamber’s program - Leadership Columbus - is now accepting applications for its 2023-2024 class.

The program gives a comprehensive overview of all the challenges the community faces like education, healthcare and public safety among others. Organizers say a series of class lectures, tours, and hands-on activities will help participants think about solutions that could help the city.

The program’s organizers say it takes a collective and true leader to add to the city’s growth.

“We cover a good 360-degree view of the city. The good, the bad, the ugly,” said GCCC program manager, Ashley Becker. “With the ultimate outcome be that this class find solutions.”

“That’s the type of leader we’re looking for in this class... those that want to give back to the community, who want to be problem solvers, also those who don’t look at themselves as this is all about me, but what can I do for others,” said Reggie Lewis, program chair of Leadership Columbus.

Several Columbus initiatives have come out of leadership classes including Home For Good’s Point in Time Count and Muscogee County School District’s 180 Degree Program.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy law enforcement presence near 6th Ave. in Columbus
Heavy law enforcement presence near 6th Ave. in Columbus
Muscogee Co. Sheriff’s Office seizes over $500k of illegal drugs, 4 arrested
Muscogee Co. Sheriff’s Office seizes over $500k of illegal drugs, 4 arrested
‘He was fast, He was efficient’: Business is booming for Columbus pre-teen mowing lawns for...
‘He was fast, He was efficient’: Business is booming for Columbus pre-teen mowing lawns for school money
Hayden Drummond
Columbus police searching for missing 15-year-old girl last seen July 7
Family Dollar
Columbus PD searching for suspect in Family Dollar armed robbery on Forest Rd.

Latest News

Opelika police searching for Office Depot theft suspect
Opelika police searching for Office Depot theft suspect
WTVM Weather Extra
Storm Team 9: Weather Extra
Leadership Columbus now accepting applications
Leadership Columbus now accepting applications
Department of Juvenile Justice to host career fair in Muscogee County
Department of Juvenile Justice to host career fair in Muscogee County