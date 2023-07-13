Leadership Columbus now accepting applications

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - If you want to get involved to make a change in the community, and live or work in the Fountain City - listen up. The Greater Columbus Chamber of Commerce has a way for you to help.

The Chamber’s program - Leadership Columbus - is now accepting applications for its 2023-2024 class.

The program gives a comprehensive overview of all the challenges the community faces like education, healthcare and public safety among others. Organizers say a series of class lectures, tours, and hands-on activities will help participants think about solutions that could help the city.

The program’s organizers say it takes a collective and true leader to add to the city’s growth.

“We cover a good 360-degree view of the city. The good, the bad, the ugly,” said GCCC program manager, Ashley Becker. “With the ultimate outcome be that this class find solutions.”

“That’s the type of leader we’re looking for in this class... those that want to give back to the community, who want to be problem solvers, also those who don’t look at themselves as this is all about me, but what can I do for others,” said Reggie Lewis, program chair of Leadership Columbus.

Several Columbus initiatives have come out of leadership classes including Home For Good’s Point in Time Count and Muscogee County School District’s 180 Degree Program.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.