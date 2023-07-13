Lionel Richie helping to create ‘Hello Park’ in Tuskegee

TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WTVM) - One of Alabama’s brightest stars is giving back to his hometown.

Lionel Richie is helping create a new park in Tuskegee.

The new park will sit across from the campus of Tuskegee University.

It’ll be named “Hello Park” after one of Richie’s biggest hits.

The park is one of 100 community projects through Lowe’s Hometowns.

The Home Improvement company is investing 100-million-dollars to restore and revitalize community spaces.

Tuskegee Mayor Tony Haygood is excited about the possibilities.

“He’s always recognizing his hometown. He’s doing this in order to bring more people to Cesky to understand what is here, what the history is about, and what the Spirit is about. It goes back to the book of Washington, George Washington Carver and the Tuskegee Airmen. So many people like Richard Wright, who’ve made contributions from Tuskegee,“ says Haygood.

Mayor Haygood says Lionel Richie still visits Tuskegee and the friends he has there.

Work on the park is slated to begin later this year.

