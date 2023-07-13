Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Lionel Richie helping to create ‘Hello Park’ in Tuskegee

By Josiah Berry
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 5:57 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WTVM) - One of Alabama’s brightest stars is giving back to his hometown.

Lionel Richie is helping create a new park in Tuskegee.

The new park will sit across from the campus of Tuskegee University.

It’ll be named “Hello Park” after one of Richie’s biggest hits.

The park is one of 100 community projects through Lowe’s Hometowns.

The Home Improvement company is investing 100-million-dollars to restore and revitalize community spaces.

Tuskegee Mayor Tony Haygood is excited about the possibilities.

“He’s always recognizing his hometown. He’s doing this in order to bring more people to Cesky to understand what is here, what the history is about, and what the Spirit is about. It goes back to the book of Washington, George Washington Carver and the Tuskegee Airmen. So many people like Richard Wright, who’ve made contributions from Tuskegee,“ says Haygood.

Mayor Haygood says Lionel Richie still visits Tuskegee and the friends he has there.

Work on the park is slated to begin later this year.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy law enforcement presence near 6th Ave. in Columbus
Heavy law enforcement presence near 6th Ave. in Columbus
Muscogee Co. Sheriff’s Office seizes over $500k of illegal drugs, 4 arrested
Muscogee Co. Sheriff’s Office seizes over $500k of illegal drugs, 4 arrested
‘He was fast, He was efficient’: Business is booming for Columbus pre-teen mowing lawns for...
‘He was fast, He was efficient’: Business is booming for Columbus pre-teen mowing lawns for school money
Hayden Drummond
Columbus police searching for missing 15-year-old girl last seen July 7
Deadly early morning fire kills two in Russell County
Deadly early morning fire kills two in Ladonia

Latest News

LIST: Back to school dates for Chattahoochee Valley
LIST: Back to school dates for Chattahoochee Valley
Lawmakers introducing new legislation to decrease maternal death rate
Lawmakers introducing new legislation to decrease maternal death rate
Columbus man, Phenix City woman convicted for role in east Ala. drug trafficking bust
LIST: Back to school dates for Chattahoochee Valley
Columbus man, Phenix City woman convicted for role in east Ala. drug trafficking bust