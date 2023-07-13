Business Break
LIST: Back to school dates for Chattahoochee Valley

By Jessie Gibson
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 3:14 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Summer is coming to an end for school-aged children - and school is right around the corner for most kids in the Chattahoochee Valley.

Below is a list of school start dates for the counties in our area.

ALABAMA COUNTIES:
  • Opelika City Schools: August 3
  • Phenix City Schools: August 7
  • Russell County Schools: August 7
  • Auburn City Schools: August 8
  • Barbour County Schools: August 8
  • Chambers County Schools: August 8
  • Eufaula City Schools: August 8
  • Lanett City Schools: August 8
  • Lee County Schools: August 8
GEORGIA COUNTIES:
  • Quitman County Schools: July 31
  • Stewart County Schools: July 31
  • Talbot County Schools: July 31
  • Clay County Schools: August 1
  • Marion County Schools: August 1
  • Randolph County Schools: August 1
  • Schley County Schools: August 4
  • Troup County Schools: August 4
  • Webster County Schools: September 5
  • Sumter County Schools: August 7
  • Harris County Schools: August 8
  • Muscogee County Schools: August 7 (Kindergarten through 2nd grade) & August 8 (3rd grade through 12th grade)
  • Chattahoochee County Schools: August 8

WTVM is wishing all students, teachers and staff a very happy school year!

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

