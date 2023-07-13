LIST: Back to school dates for Chattahoochee Valley

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Summer is coming to an end for school-aged children - and school is right around the corner for most kids in the Chattahoochee Valley.

Below is a list of school start dates for the counties in our area.

ALABAMA COUNTIES:

Opelika City Schools : August 3

Phenix City Schools : August 7

Russell County Schools : August 7

Auburn City Schools : August 8

Barbour County Schools : August 8

Chambers County Schools : August 8

Eufaula City Schools : August 8

Lanett City Schools : August 8

Lee County Schools: August 8

GEORGIA COUNTIES:

Quitman County Schools : July 31

Stewart County Schools : July 31

Talbot County Schools : July 31

Clay County Schools : August 1

Marion County Schools : August 1

Randolph County Schools : August 1

Schley County Schools : August 4

Troup County Schools : August 4

Webster County Schools : September 5

Sumter County Schools : August 7

Harris County Schools : August 8

Muscogee County Schools : August 7 (Kindergarten through 2nd grade) & August 8 (3rd grade through 12th grade)

Chattahoochee County Schools: August 8

WTVM is wishing all students, teachers and staff a very happy school year!

