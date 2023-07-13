LIST: Back to school dates for Chattahoochee Valley
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Summer is coming to an end for school-aged children - and school is right around the corner for most kids in the Chattahoochee Valley.
Below is a list of school start dates for the counties in our area.
ALABAMA COUNTIES:
- Opelika City Schools: August 3
- Phenix City Schools: August 7
- Russell County Schools: August 7
- Auburn City Schools: August 8
- Barbour County Schools: August 8
- Chambers County Schools: August 8
- Eufaula City Schools: August 8
- Lanett City Schools: August 8
- Lee County Schools: August 8
GEORGIA COUNTIES:
- Quitman County Schools: July 31
- Stewart County Schools: July 31
- Talbot County Schools: July 31
- Clay County Schools: August 1
- Marion County Schools: August 1
- Randolph County Schools: August 1
- Schley County Schools: August 4
- Troup County Schools: August 4
- Webster County Schools: September 5
- Sumter County Schools: August 7
- Harris County Schools: August 8
- Muscogee County Schools: August 7 (Kindergarten through 2nd grade) & August 8 (3rd grade through 12th grade)
- Chattahoochee County Schools: August 8
WTVM is wishing all students, teachers and staff a very happy school year!
