Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

MILITARY MATTERS: Jumpmaster Passes On His Wings To Son At Airborne Graduation On Fort Moore

By Jason Dennis
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 10:50 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT MITCHELL, Al.. (WTVM) - More than 400 men and women graduated a few days ago on Fort Moore from the U-S Army Basic Airborne Course. That includes a new soldier who had wings pinned on him by his jumpmaster father, after they leaped from a plane together. We spoke to both of them for this heartwarming story.

16 years after First Sgt. Joseph Turrentine, a US Army jumpmaster, attended Airborne School, his son just did the same on Fort Moore.

“My whole life, I’ve been in the bleachers watching him jump. It was always so cool just to see him jump out. To experience it for the first time...best feeling, especially with him,” new US Army paratrooper PFC Ethen Turrentine said.

His father, 1SG Joseph Turrentine, an 82nd Airborne Division jumpmaster, said “Jumping with him makes me just proud, proud as any dad could be.”

To be a better person, go to college, and follow in his father’s footsteps...Private 1st Class Ethen Turrentine joined the Army this past January. He started the 3-week basic Airborne course in mid-June, leading to the final Jump week, the last leap being from a plane 1250 feet in the air.

“Man, I was scared, but as soon as I jumped out, I did my 6000 count, checked my canopies, it’s a feeling you can’t even describe,” PFC Ethen Turrentine said.

Just falling, he says he loved it. And Private Turrentine will now be serving under his dad in the 82nd Airborne Division.

He added, “I’m excited and nervous because he (dad) already knows my bosses.”

“Being airborne qualified and being a jumpmaster as well, it’s just a tight knit group, we look out for each other,” 1SG Joseph Turrentine said.

At the drop zone in Fort Mitchell where they just jumped together, First Sgt. Turrentine was honored to pin wings, the ones he got in 2007, onto his son - who just graduated into the Airborne community. His dad held back tears talking about it.

“Means a lot, it really does,” 1SG Joseph Turrentine said, getting choked up. “What it means to pass the wings to my son...it’s a very proud moment, something that I did when I was close to his age.”

Next on the bucket list is to be his son’s jumpmaster and send him out of a plane.

“Hopefully in the future, I can have a son that goes to Airborne too, I can give him my dad’s wings, pass them down like legacy,” PFC Ethen Turrentine said.

“Eventually, I’m going to have to stop jumping, but I know a piece of me and a piece of my family is going to continue on,” his dad told us.

They are building a family legacy, as father and son paratroopers now.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coleman-Baker Act goes into effect in Georgia
Coleman-Baker Act goes into effect in Georgia
Heavy law enforcement presence near 6th Ave. in Columbus
Heavy law enforcement presence near 6th Ave. in Columbus
Janerio Jones
Violent Columbus armed robber sentenced to over 21 years in federal prison
Baby Harlow found safe.
UPDATE: Missing 9-month-old girl found alive, per Parrish Police
Muscogee Co. Sheriff’s Office seizes over $500k of illegal drugs, 4 arrested
Muscogee Co. Sheriff’s Office seizes over $500k of illegal drugs, 4 arrested

Latest News

Columbus mayor speaks about recent $600K reverse discrimination lawsuit
Columbus Little League bouncing back after park shooting
Columbus Little League bouncing back after park shooting
MILITARY MATTERS: Jumpmaster Passes On His Wings To Son At Airborne Graduation On Fort Moore
MILITARY MATTERS: Jumpmaster Passes On His Wings To Son At Airborne Graduation On Fort Moore
Deadly early morning fire kills two in Ladonia