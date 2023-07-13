Muggy & Somewhat Stormy Days Ahead

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - As we end the week and get into the weekend, our weather forecast won’t change very much with a 40-50% coverage of rain and storms each afternoon and evening and highs back in the lower 90s. As always, the coverage of rain and storms will determine how hot temperatures can get into the afternoon. The mugginess won’t be going away, and it will make it feel much hotter out there! Going into next week, an area of high pressure will build in to our area which will mean increasing temperatures in the afternoons and evenings. Highs will consistently climb into the mid to upper 90s at times on Monday through Thursday. As high pressure builds in, the air will also dry out a bit, so humidity won’t be as bad as those temperatures start to climb. With the air drying out a bit, rain coverage will be down to 10% during this time. We will see a slight increase in the rain and storm chances by Friday, and by next weekend, we could be looking at better chances for rain and storms. We’ll keep an eye on it!

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.