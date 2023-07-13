New Horizons Behavioral Health to increase its collaboration with Harris County

HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - New Horizons Behavioral Health Program is expanding its partnership and collaboration with Harris County to improve its service to residents.

This expansion will include New Horizons increasing its in-person availability at the office located at 9993 GA Hwy 116 East, Hamilton, GA.

The office will be open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m., and services such as metal health substance abuse disorder, adult developmental services will be available.

Also, telehealth services will still be available for residents.

In addition, New Horizon’s is also starting a Rural Co-Responder program in Harris County. According to officials from New Horizons, the program will partner a licensed mental health professional with law enforcement in responding to 911 behavioral health crisis calls.

They are currently searching for a licensed individual for the program. If you’re interested in applying you can click here.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.