Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

New Horizons Behavioral Health to increase its collaboration with Harris County

New Horizons Behavioral Health
New Horizons Behavioral Health(Source: New Horizons Behavioral Health)
By Kelis McGhee
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 11:29 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - New Horizons Behavioral Health Program is expanding its partnership and collaboration with Harris County to improve its service to residents.

This expansion will include New Horizons increasing its in-person availability at the office located at 9993 GA Hwy 116 East, Hamilton, GA.

The office will be open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m., and services such as metal health substance abuse disorder, adult developmental services will be available.

Also, telehealth services will still be available for residents.

In addition, New Horizon’s is also starting a Rural Co-Responder program in Harris County. According to officials from New Horizons, the program will partner a licensed mental health professional with law enforcement in responding to 911 behavioral health crisis calls.

They are currently searching for a licensed individual for the program. If you’re interested in applying you can click here.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy law enforcement presence near 6th Ave. in Columbus
Heavy law enforcement presence near 6th Ave. in Columbus
Muscogee Co. Sheriff’s Office seizes over $500k of illegal drugs, 4 arrested
Muscogee Co. Sheriff’s Office seizes over $500k of illegal drugs, 4 arrested
‘He was fast, He was efficient’: Business is booming for Columbus pre-teen mowing lawns for...
‘He was fast, He was efficient’: Business is booming for Columbus pre-teen mowing lawns for school money
Hayden Drummond
Columbus police searching for missing 15-year-old girl last seen July 7
Family Dollar
Columbus PD searching for suspect in Family Dollar armed robbery on Forest Rd.

Latest News

Uptown Columbus launches military tribute street banner program
Uptown Columbus launches military tribute street banner program
Columbus Tech’s new mascot to be revealed in annual Back to School Bash
Columbus Tech’s new mascot to be revealed in annual Back to School Bash
Opelika police searching for Office Depot theft suspect
Opelika police searching for Office Depot theft suspect
WTVM Weather Extra
Storm Team 9: Weather Extra