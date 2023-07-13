Business Break
New mural coming to the Columbus Riverwalk

Part of the Dragonfly Trials project
By Josiah Berry
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 6:03 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - For years the Chattahoochee Riverwalk has been one of the main attractions in Uptown, but now a new attraction is about to take center stage.

A team of seven local artists and designers are creating a giant mural along the Riverwalk.

It’s part of the Dragonfly Trails project and we’re told it won’t cost taxpayers a dime.

The community foundation of the Chattahoochee valley is picking up the tab.

This is what is looks like now, and here’s what the finished project will look like when its completed.

“It’s got some bold color and it’s a little hard to tell where it’s going now, but it’ll be tied in and more detail will be added with a linear element that comes next,” says muralist Chris Johnson.

“There’s nothing more special to us than promoting our people, getting people out on the trails, and just having something that is vibrant and connects you to your community,” says Executive Director of the Dragonfly Trials Becca Zajac.

“I’d like it to be a centerpiece for Columbus when you enter from Alabama over the bridge.” says Johnson.

Weather permitting, the mural should be completed over the next two weeks.

