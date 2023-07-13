Business Break
Opelika police searching for Office Depot theft suspect

By Jessie Gibson
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Opelika Police Department is searching for an Office Depot theft suspect.

On July 8, officers began investigating a theft of property, third degree, which occurred at Office Depot - located at 2061 Tiger Town Parkway.

At approximately 12:45 p.m. the male suspect is seen on surveillance footage unplugging the alarm system wire to a laptop in the electronics section. The suspect concealed the laptop before leaving the store.

The suspect can be seen wearing khaki shorts, a light blue Columbia t-shirt and black and white sneakers.

If you have any information on this incident or the identity of the suspect, please contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at 334-705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at 334-745-8665.

