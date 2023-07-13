Uptown Columbus launches military tribute street banner program

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Uptown Columbus has launched a military tribute street banner program.

The Veterans on Veterans Street banner program allows families and friends of veterans to have their heroes honored with a full-color banner - displayed on Veterans Parkway.

For those interested in applying, please note the following important information:

There are currently 40 banner spots available.

The cost for each banner is $150.

Banners will be placed on light poles on Veterans Parkway from Victory Drive to 13th Street.

The servicemember must be retired or honorably discharged.

This program is open to service members that have lived in Muscogee County or Russell or Lee County, Alabama - Fort Moore is included.

The banner size is 24″ wide x 50″ long, double-sided. The veteran’s name and service details will be displayed on the banner.

Banners will be put up around Veterans Day each year and will hang until October of the following year when new veterans can be honored.

At the end of the term, the banner will be given to the family or banner sponsor.

Application and payment are made at Uptown Columbus. After payment is completed, the applicant will receive directions on how to provide information and photos for the banner.

The program is open for applications on a first-come-first-serve basis.

“The banners are a small way we can acknowledge the sacrifice many of our neighbors have made serving our community and our Country,” said Director of Communications, Tracey Green. “Our local veterans are true heroes, and this program allows Columbus to proudly honor them in our town. We are very thankful for everyone’s support to make this wonderful project happen.”

For more information on the Veterans on Veterans Memorial Banner Program, including the application process, click HERE.

