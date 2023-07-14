Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Alabama lawmakers at odds over how to redraw state’s congressional map

By Erin Davis
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 10:21 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama lawmakers heard from the public again about a new congressional map. The Supreme Court ruled that Alabama’s current map violates the Voting Rights Act. The deadline to create a new map is next Friday.

At Thursday’s public hearing, lawmakers on the reapportionment committee failed to adopt a map to present during the special legislative session. But the options were narrowed down to four maps.

The “Hatcher Remedial Congress Plan 1″ map was created by the leader of the Alabama Democratic Conference, Joe Reed. The map breaks up 87 voting precincts, which is a concern for some lawmakers. Reed said his plan is the only one that has true majority Black districts with districts 2 and 7.

“And I’ll tell you right now I am in favor of the one that I drafted because it’s right,” said Reed.

Proposed congressional map
Proposed congressional map(N/A)

In contrast, the “Singleton Congressional Map 3″ map keeps counties whole and makes districts 6 and 7 the majority Black districts.

“The Singleton plaintiffs support plans that do not split Jefferson County,” said Sen. Rodger Smitherman, D-Jefferson County.

Proposed congressional map
Proposed congressional map(N/A)

The “CLC Map 1″ makes Jefferson County its own congressional district and one of the majority Black districts along with District 7.

Proposed congressional map
Proposed congressional map(N/A)

The main plaintiff in the case against the state, Evan Milligan, presented “VRA Plaintiffs Remedial Map,” which keeps Black Belt counties whole.

“We need to build a state that actually looks into our future in this country, embraces our promise as a multicultural community and provides a path forward,” said Milligan.

Proposed congressional map
Proposed congressional map(N/A)

Committee co-Chair Rep. Chris Pringle, R-Mobile County, said with maps submitted from around the world, they are trying to sort through everything by Monday.

“Right now, we’re trying to consolidate and get plans from Alabama residents to you as fast as possible. To be frank, we’re just overwhelmed,” said Pringle.

With Republican leadership on the committee, Democrats are upset that all of the maps aren’t public and say they haven’t even had a look at all the options.

The committee plans to adopt a map at 10 a.m. Monday that they will recommend to the entire legislative body that afternoon at the start of the special legislative session.

The special session is expected to last five days. The deadline to submit a new map to the courts is July 21.

Democrats will host a town hall on this issue at 2 p.m. Sunday at Alabama State University’s Abernathy Auditorium.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Columbus man, Phenix City woman convicted for role in east Ala. drug trafficking bust
John Threadgill
Sex offender’s bond revoked, faces more charges in Auburn, Tuscaloosa
Columbus mayor speaks about recent $600K reverse discrimination lawsuit settlement
LIST: Back to school dates for Chattahoochee Valley
LIST: Back to school dates for Chattahoochee Valley
‘Operation Southern Slow Down:’ Georgia and Alabama to participate in annual traffic campaign
‘Operation Southern Slow Down:’ Georgia and Alabama to participate in annual traffic campaign

Latest News

Governor Brian Kemp signed several bills into law that went into effect July 1st.
State law enforcement impact locally, over 3K traffic stops since Jan. 2022
Coleman-Baker Act goes into effect in Georgia
Coleman-Baker Act goes into effect in Georgia
Alabama leaders from both major political parties are weighing in on the Supreme Court's...
Alabama leaders react to the overturning of affirmative action policy
The law went into effect on June 27, 2023
New law goes into effect to protect pregnant workers nationwide