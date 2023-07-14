Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Commando Military Supply hosts book signing for ‘Fort Benning Stories, Lies and Legends’

By Josiah Berry
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 5:53 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Bridgett Siter released a book called “Fort Benning Stories, Lies & Legends.” Today she held a book signing at Commando Military Supply from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

This not a history book, but a motley collection of haunting and humorous stories about history and pioneers and very Important people and ghosts, literal and metaphorical ghosts. It is a look at seamier and simpler times, sides of Fort Benning history that maybe shouldn’t make us laugh, and probably shouldn’t warm our hearts, but somehow, viewed from a safe distance, in the comfort of contemporary culture, they do.

“So this is a compilation of all of those stories that I’ve shared for more than twenty years, some of them random. If you will, you’ll know stories about murder on Ft Benning, stories about mascots on Ft Benning, the growth and evolution of the post, and ghost stories. You know everybody loves a good ghost story so It’s a little bit of everything,” says Siter.

Collectively, these stories help us appreciate the evolution of the south’s most colorful Army installation. Siter says she’s been sharing these stories for about 20 years. She was a former reporter at Ft Benning currently Ft Moore and she learned a lot about the installation and kept digging deeper.

She had a time of speaking to groups during tours of the post and people from the tour would ask if she had a book. The book will be available at Commando, and Amazon.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Columbus man, Phenix City woman convicted for role in east Ala. drug trafficking bust
‘Operation Southern Slow Down:’ Georgia and Alabama to participate in annual traffic campaign
‘Operation Southern Slow Down:’ Georgia and Alabama to participate in annual traffic campaign
One injured after car crashes into First Watch on Weems Rd. in Columbus
One injured after car crashes into First Watch on Weems Rd. in Columbus
LIST: Back to school dates for Chattahoochee Valley
LIST: Back to school dates for Chattahoochee Valley
Columbus mayor speaks about recent $600K reverse discrimination lawsuit settlement

Latest News

Humorologists bringing laughter from Atlanta to Piedmont Columbus Regional
Humorologists bringing laughter from Atlanta to Piedmont Columbus Regional
Fort Moore soldier dies in training following medical emergency
Fort Moore soldier dies in training following medical emergency
Headquarter Nissan partners with House of Heroes to help veteran
New mural coming to the Columbus Riverwalk
New mural coming to the Columbus Riverwalk