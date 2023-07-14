Commando Military Supply hosts book signing for ‘Fort Benning Stories, Lies and Legends’

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Bridgett Siter released a book called “Fort Benning Stories, Lies & Legends.” Today she held a book signing at Commando Military Supply from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

This not a history book, but a motley collection of haunting and humorous stories about history and pioneers and very Important people and ghosts, literal and metaphorical ghosts. It is a look at seamier and simpler times, sides of Fort Benning history that maybe shouldn’t make us laugh, and probably shouldn’t warm our hearts, but somehow, viewed from a safe distance, in the comfort of contemporary culture, they do.

“So this is a compilation of all of those stories that I’ve shared for more than twenty years, some of them random. If you will, you’ll know stories about murder on Ft Benning, stories about mascots on Ft Benning, the growth and evolution of the post, and ghost stories. You know everybody loves a good ghost story so It’s a little bit of everything,” says Siter.

Collectively, these stories help us appreciate the evolution of the south’s most colorful Army installation. Siter says she’s been sharing these stories for about 20 years. She was a former reporter at Ft Benning currently Ft Moore and she learned a lot about the installation and kept digging deeper.

She had a time of speaking to groups during tours of the post and people from the tour would ask if she had a book. The book will be available at Commando, and Amazon.

