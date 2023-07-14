Business Break
Daytime lane closures expected on I-85 near the Montgomery/Macon Co. line

By Josiah Berry
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 2:19 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVM) - For the week of July 17, the Alabama Department of Transportation will have intermittent daytime lane closures on the Interstate 85 Line Creek bridge widening project.

The project consists of widening relief bridges and the bridge over Line Creek on Interstate 85 in Montgomery and Macon counties.

Due to the type of work performed, the daytime lane closures are needed for the visibility and safety of the workers in the work zone.

Motorists are advised to plan accordingly for delays and be mindful of equipment and people working in the work zone.

The daytime lane closures will take place from approximately 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and should be completed by the end of the week.

