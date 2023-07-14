Business Break
A Few Storms Around This Weekend; Much Hotter Next Week

Derek’s Forecast!
Next week is trending hotter and drier.
By Derek Kinkade
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Moving into the weekend, the chances for rain and storms will be back with us - around 50% on Saturday and around 30% on Sunday. Lower 90s are in the forecast, but the mugginess will make it feel even warmer out there when you’re not having to deal with a shower or storm. Be sure to keep the WTVM weather app ready to stay ahead of any storms and get lightning alerts! For next week, drier air will start to move into the area, bringing much lower chances of rain through the week - the driest days will likely be Tuesday through Thursday, but even Monday and Friday look mostly dry for most of us. Highs will be in the mid to upper 90s through the week with the hottest days coming Wednesday and Thursday. With the drier air, that means the mugginess won’t be as bad, despite the higher temperatures expected. As we move into NEXT weekend, the chances of rain will likely go back up.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Storm Team 9: Weather Extra