FORT MOORE, Ga. (WTVM) - A Fort Moore soldier has died following a medical emergency while training.

According to Fort Moore officials, 19-year-old Pfc. Jacob T. Atchison died from his injuries following a medical emergency on July 12.

Atchison, assigned to Delta Company, 3rd Battalion, 47th Infantry Regiment, 197th Infantry Brigade, experienced a medical emergency while participating in a training event with his company on post.

Officials say training company leadership immediately notified Emergency Medical Services and Drill Sergeants administered combat lifesaver procedures.

Upon arrival, EMS continued to administer medical attention and then transported him to Martin Army Community Hospital. Medical staff pronounced Atchison’s death shortly after his arrival.

“We are all deeply saddened by the loss of this outstanding Soldier and send our heartfelt condolences to his family,” said Lt. Col. Josh Horner, commander of 3rd Battalion, 47th Infantry Regiment. “They are in our thoughts and prayers.”

An investigation will be conducted to determine cause of death.

Fort Moore soldier dies in training following medical emergency (Computer - APPSRV01 : User - appsrv01 : vers 2.12.14 | Source: Fort Moore)

Atchison, of Pella, Iowa, began Infantry One Station Unit Training (OSUT) on May 12. He was on track to participate today in his company’s Turning Green Ceremony, which symbolizes completion of the basic combat training portion of OSUT.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.