Headquarter Nissan partners with House of Heroes to help veteran

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - On Sunday, July 16th, volunteers from Headquarter Nissan will come together to assist LCPL Daniel Michaels.

Let by team captain, Jala Hitchens, the group will begin doing yard clean-up and other tasks at 9:00 a.m. and work until 11:00 a.m. Headquarter Nissan is known for their involvement in the community and supporting our military.

Location of the project is 3230 Morehouse St., Columbus. 31906. In the event of rain, the project will be postponed.

