Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Opelika Police asks the public for help in locating a suspect in a shooting incident

Opelika Police Department logo
Opelika Police Department logo(Source: Opelika Police Department)
By Josiah Berry
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 1:12 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Opelika Police Department is asking the public for assistance in locating a suspect in a shooting incident.

According to officials, on July 7 at approximately 11:45 p.m., the Opelika Police Department responded to a discharge of a firearm into an occupied vehicle call in the 300 Block of 8th Street.

Officials say upon arrival, officers contacted the victim who stated they were traveling in the vicinity of 16th Street and 4th Avenue when they heard what sounded like fireworks. They then noticed their back passenger window had been shot.

Officials say witnesses stated that there had been a white passenger car in the area around the same time that had been throwing fireworks out of the window. If you have any information on this incident or the identity of the individual, please contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at (334) 705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334) 745-8665. Tips can be submitted through our Opelika Police Mobile App. You may wish to remain anonymous.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Columbus man, Phenix City woman convicted for role in east Ala. drug trafficking bust
‘Operation Southern Slow Down:’ Georgia and Alabama to participate in annual traffic campaign
‘Operation Southern Slow Down:’ Georgia and Alabama to participate in annual traffic campaign
Columbus mayor speaks about recent $600K reverse discrimination lawsuit settlement
John Threadgill
Sex offender’s bond revoked, faces more charges in Auburn, Tuscaloosa
LIST: Back to school dates for Chattahoochee Valley
LIST: Back to school dates for Chattahoochee Valley

Latest News

One injured after car crashes into First Watch on Weems Rd. in Columbus
One injured after car crashes into First Watch on Weems Rd. in Columbus
Local childcare professionals facing staff shortage
Local childcare professionals facing staff shortage
Local childcare professionals facing staff shortage
Local childcare professionals facing staff shortage
Divorce interview with Amazon Best selling author Raiford Palmer