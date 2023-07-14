Opelika Police asks the public for help in locating a suspect in a shooting incident

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Opelika Police Department is asking the public for assistance in locating a suspect in a shooting incident.

According to officials, on July 7 at approximately 11:45 p.m., the Opelika Police Department responded to a discharge of a firearm into an occupied vehicle call in the 300 Block of 8th Street.

Officials say upon arrival, officers contacted the victim who stated they were traveling in the vicinity of 16th Street and 4th Avenue when they heard what sounded like fireworks. They then noticed their back passenger window had been shot.

Officials say witnesses stated that there had been a white passenger car in the area around the same time that had been throwing fireworks out of the window. If you have any information on this incident or the identity of the individual, please contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at (334) 705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334) 745-8665. Tips can be submitted through our Opelika Police Mobile App. You may wish to remain anonymous.

