Over-the-counter birth control pill soon to be available to the public

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Starting soon, some birth control pills will no longer require a prescription from a doctor, they will soon be available over the counter at your local drug store.

It’s the latest announcement from the Food and Drug Administration.

The latest announcement will allow women to purchase birth control over the counter, getting the pill will be just as easy as buying medicine for a common cold. No prescription needed.

Alli Magee is a mother of three and she says having access to birth control over the counter is a breakthrough in science.

“I think having access to birth control is a really important and a very good idea,” says Magee.

The O-pill will now be available to women thanks to an announcement from the FDA. So far, women will be able to get the pill without any questions, which for Magee, that might need to be a little more monitored.

“I guess I think access is great, but there maybe would need to be some sort of process with the pharmacists with where you are educated with what you are putting in your body,” says Magee.

For OB\GYN Matthew Kahrmann, at St. Francis birthing center, he says this news is perfect for women.

“This is absolutely fantastic news, and one of the best decisions made in women’s health. Being able to access birth control over the counter is going to give so many more woman the ability to have control over their reproductive health, and be able to prevent pregnancy if they want to,” says Kahrmann.

Several women we spoke with had a lot to say about the option, and concerns over how the female body will react.

“I definitely think it would be a great option as long as they knew what the side effects were,” says a Columbus mother.

“You don’t know how somebody may react to that birth control, so you know it’s kind of touch and go,” says Shery Sullivan.

Doctor Kahrmann says the side effects are minimal thanks to a specific hormone in the pill.

“If you take it outside of the window of being every 24 hours, is unintended pregnancy, and some women may get headaches, nausea, or irregular vaginal bleeding, but if you take it at the same time everyday, those side effects will be minimal.” says Kahrmann.

The pill is expected to be available by early 2024, but no word on how much it will cost.

